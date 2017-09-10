NATO: North Korea’s reckless behavior is a global threat

North Korea’s “reckless behavior” is a global threat, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with BBC television on Sunday.

“The reckless behavior of North Korea is a global threat and requires a global response,” Stoltenberg noted, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

He added that they urge North Korea to abandon its nuclear program and stop its tests, since this is a violation of several UN Security Council resolutions.

Also, Stoltenberg said North Korea’s tests threaten international peace and stability.

“But at the same time we have to ... continue to work for political solution,” added the NATO chief.