News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 10
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
September 10
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.16
EUR
576.71
RUB
8.38
Show news feed
NATO: North Korea’s reckless behavior is a global threat
16:51, 10.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

North Korea’s “reckless behavior” is a global threat, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in an interview with BBC television on Sunday.

“The reckless behavior of North Korea is a global threat and requires a global response,” Stoltenberg noted, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

He added that they urge North Korea to abandon its nuclear program and stop its tests, since this is a violation of several UN Security Council resolutions.

Also, Stoltenberg said North Korea’s tests threaten international peace and stability.

“But at the same time we have to ... continue to work for political solution,” added the NATO chief.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
NATO Secretary General: World is more dangerous today than it has been in a generation
Sheer number of converging threats was making the world increasingly perilous…
 Head of NATO military committee and Russian army chief to meet in Baku
The meeting is a follow-on from a phone call between the two Generals which took place on 3 March 2017...
 NATO: North Korea threat is a problem for wider international community
Stoltenberg urged the DPRK to refrain from any further provocation…
 MOD: Armenia did not formally say it will participate in NATO military exercises in Georgia
“NATO has been and will continue to be our partner,” added the deputy minister of defense…
 Armenia refuses to participate in NATO-led drills, defense ministry not commenting
Agile Spirit 2017 military drills kicked off on September 3 in Georgia...
 Armenia analyst: Turkey is reliable support for West
West is trying to show that Erdogan is not a partner with whom they would like to cooperate in the future…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news