Sunday
September 10
Earthquake strikes Japan
18:53, 10.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A 5.7-magnitude earthquake has hit Japan, south of Hokkaido Island, but there is no danger of a tsunami.

The seismic activity was registered on Sunday at 5:44pm local time, reported the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The hypocenter of this quake was 50km beneath the surface, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

But no information is provided yet regarding any casualties, or devastation.

No information has been received yet also on whether the operation of the nuclear plant nearby was disrupted.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
