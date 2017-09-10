Hurricane Irma reaches Florida

Hurricane Irma has reached the US state of Florida.
Huge waves accompanied by rain and strong winds have begun hitting the sea coast.
Eyewitnesses have posted a video of a huge funnel that was created as a result of this storm.
Meteorologists had warned that Irma could cause numerous tornadoes and whirlpools in Florida, and which could cause great destruction, according to Zvezda (Star) TV of Russia.
State authorities had urged more than 6 million locals to evacuate. Otherwise, they will have to weather the storm surge.