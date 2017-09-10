News
Sunday
September 10
Sunday
September 10
Clashes occur on Poland-Ukraine border (PHOTOS)
19:34, 10.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The supporters and opponents of Georgia’s former President Mikheil Saakashvili, who is also former Governor of Odessa Oblast (province) of Ukraine, almost started a fight Sunday on the border between Poland and Ukraine, according to STRANA.ua of Ukraine.

Police officers, however, took this confrontation under their control.

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine had deprived Saakashvili of Ukrainian citizenship. But Saakashvili on Saturday stated that he was departing from Poland to enter Ukraine on Sunday, from a border checkpoint.

