Major fire near Armenia village still not fully extinguished (PHOTOS)

The fire, which started in the forests nearby Byurakan village of Armenia’s Aragatsotn Province on September 3, is still not fully extinguished.
During Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter’s visit to the area, a shepherd from Byurakan on Sunday said he had detected three fire spots, called the firefighters, and they together had put them out so that the wind would not start a new fire.
Armen Amirjanyan, head of the Aragatsotn Provincial Rescue Department, and workers from the Ministry of Emergency Situation are still in the headquarters located in the forest, and are waiting for the final dousing of the fire spots.
Byurakan forestry officer Marat Hovhakimyan said the fire was probably caused by a spark that was created by a glass, and as a result of reflection from the sun rays.