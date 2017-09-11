News
Monday
September 11
Researchers say hurricanes in US could be caused by warming Arctic
10:07, 11.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

According to American scientists, the cause of the powerful hurricanes in the United States in the last decade could be the warming Arctic, and Hurricanes Hervey and Irma could cause a rise in temperature.

Researchers at Cornell University say the warming Arctic has caused an atmospheric blockade, and slowed down the circular high-mountain wind.

In their view, Hurricane Harvey was destructive because it stopped between the two systems of the east and the west, and  it could not move in other directions. Especially for this reason, a large mass of water fell on an area, according to Aktualnie Novosti (Actual News) news agency of Russia.

