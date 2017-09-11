Attack occurs on Istanbul bookstore of Hrant Dink’s brother

There was an attack with clubs on the employees of the bookstore belonging to Orhan (Khosrov) Dink, the brother of slain Armenian journalist Hrant Dink, in Istanbul.

When a man tried to park a car in front of the bookstore, its employees told him to park the vehicle somewhere else, but this started an argument, according to Sözcü (Spokesperson) newspaper of Turkey.

The man left, but later he returned with a group of people, and they attacked employees inside the bookstore, and with clubs.

As a result, one employee was injured and taken to hospital.

The police have launched an investigation into this incident.

Hrant Dink, the founder and chief editor of Agos Armenian weekly of Istanbul, was gunned down on January 19, 2007, outside the then office of this newspaper.

In 2011, the perpetrator, Ogün Samast, was sentenced by a juvenile court to 22 years and ten months for the murder.

After long court proceedings and appeals, however, a new probe was ultimately launched in this murder case, and regarding numerous former and serving senior Turkish officials’ complicity in this assassination.