PM: Main objectives of Armenia government and WB are similar

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on Monday attended the official opening of the conference devoted to the 25th anniversary of partnership between Armenia and the World Bank (WB).

In his welcoming remarks at the event, the PM noted, in particular, that Armenia underscores its close, continued, and developing cooperation with the WB.

“The World Bank is one of the key partners of the Republic of Armenia,” Karapetyan said, above all.

The Premier added that the main objectives of the Armenian government and the WB are similar to one another.