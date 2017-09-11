News
Monday
September 11
News
Media: Lapshin attempts suicide in Azerbaijani jail
12:56, 11.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Blogger Alexander Lapshin who has been pardoned by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev made a suicide attempt because of delay in his extradition to Israel, assistant to Azerbaijani president Ali Hasanov said, RIA Novosti reported,

“His release and the extradition to Israel had been on the agenda for a long time, and discussions were under way between the relevant authorities. Unfortunately, the relevant agencies of Israel protracted the process of Lapshin's extradition. And yesterday there was trouble, he wanted to commit suicide in jail. Fortunately, thanks to the urgent intervention of prison guards, suicide was prevented, and now he is under the care of doctors,” he told Azertag agency.

He also said that Azerbaijani foreign ministry and Israeli embassy in Baku is working on extradition and they hope it would happen shortly.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
