YEREVAN. – Tsarukyan bloc has not discussed coalition with the Republican Party of Armenia, head of the bloc Gagik Tsarukyan told reporters on the first day of parliament’s session.

“As soon as the issue is discussed, you will be informed,” Tsarukyan said.

Asked whether he rules out coalition with the ruling party, the politician said he never rules out anything.

“I will remain committed to my promises,” he added.