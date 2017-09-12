Armenia analyst: Azerbaijan is conducting open “trade” with Russia on Karvachar saboteurs, but nothing is happening

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan was always making Russia understand that if Moscow wants to resolve the matter of the Russian citizens that are detained in Azerbaijan, Moscow has to put pressure on Armenia and have the Karvachar saboteurs released.

Political analyst Styopa Safaryan, who is Founder and Director of the Armenian Institute of International and Security Affairs, expressed such a view speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“Aside from blogger Alexander Lapshin [i.e., who was arrested in Azerbaijan for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), but was pardoned by Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev on Monday], there are also other Russian citizens—including of Armenian origin—in Baku, who are also accused of criminal charges,” Safaryan added. “Such open ‘trade’ offers were made; of course, Russia didn’t do that.

“And that ‘thread’ was there at the meeting of the [Armenian and Azerbaijani] spiritual leaders that happened days ago, when the spiritual leader of Azerbaijan also raised the topic of the Karvachar saboteurs. You know that Aliyev also asked personally to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin on that matter, asked the United States, but nothing is happening. The matter was not being resolved just as Azerbaijan hoped, and the Russian-Azerbaijani deal apparently failed.”