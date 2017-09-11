Israel-Armenia trade chamber presents idea of logistic center near Shirak airport

YEREVAN. – Head of Armenian civil aviation department Sergey Avetisyan welcomed a delegation of the Israel-Armenia Chamber of Commerce headed by its president Tsvi Kan-Tor.

The delegation members briefed the Armenian official on their intention and efforts to create a logistic center on the territory near Shirak airport in Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city.

For his part, Sergey Avetisyan presented the potential of Shirak airport and expressed readiness to provide his assistance to this project.

The sides also discussed the potential of direct flights from Armenia to Israel.

Yerevan- Tel-Aviv- Yerevan flight has been operated by Armenia Aircompany since May 17 twice a week