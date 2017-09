YEREVAN. – Armenia will exchange customs data with Georgia.

Vakhtang Mirumyan, Deputy Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of Armenia, on Monday stated the aforementioned at the National Assembly.

In his words, a customs corridor will enable to exchange information on cargo between the two countries, and to exempt them from double customs inspection.

Armenia has already signed such an agreement with Iran.

The respective document, however, will have to get parliament approval yet.