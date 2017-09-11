Ruling party: Exit from EAEU not among Armenia foreign policy priorities

YEREVAN. – At present, Armenia’s exit from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is not one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the country.

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan, who is also chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, on Monday told the above-said to reporters.

Reflecting on the opposition Yelk (Way Out) NA faction’s bill on Armenia leaving the EAEU, Ashotyan noted as follows, in particular: “That initiative doesn’t correspond to the foreign policy and economic interests of the country.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.