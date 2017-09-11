News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Ruling party: Exit from EAEU not among Armenia foreign policy priorities
16:48, 11.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – At present, Armenia’s exit from the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is not one of the priorities of the foreign policy of the country.

Ruling Republican Party of Armenia Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan, who is also chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Foreign Relations, on Monday told the above-said to reporters.

Reflecting on the opposition Yelk (Way Out) NA faction’s bill on Armenia leaving the EAEU, Ashotyan noted as follows, in particular: “That initiative doesn’t correspond to the foreign policy and economic interests of the country.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Tsarukyan: Some offer to withdraw from Eurasian Union? In exchange for what?
Opposition Yelk bloc proposed an initiative on Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Union...
 Eurasian Union and Mongolia may conclude agreement on free trade area in 2018
The Russian minister said interregional and cross-border trade is one of the key areas of interaction...
 Armenia ruling party: We must continue cooperation with both EU and EAEU
At the time, the European Union partners were understanding toward the country’s decision to join the Eurasian Economic Union…
 ARF: Armenia ensured secure development by joining EAEU
On January 2, 2015, it became a full member in the Eurasian Economic Union…
 Deputy PM: Eurasian integration contributed to Armenia exports
“The general trends are positive,” Gabrielyan noted…
 Analyst: Armenia chose wrong civilizational vector
In connection with its joining the Russia-led Customs Union…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news