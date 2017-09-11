News
Dollar virtually stable in Armenia
17:26, 11.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.22/$1 in Armenia on Monday; this is up by AMD 0.06 from the previous business day in the country, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 574.49 (down by AMD 2.22), that of one British pound was AMD 631.06 (down by AMD 2.14), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.37 (down by AMD 0.01) in the country.

To note, the exchange rate for one euro had risen by about AMD 9, from September 6 to 8.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 273.49, AMD 20,653.89 and AMD 15,480.81, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Monday.

