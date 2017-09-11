News
Armenia, Georgia FMs say relations between two countries are noticeably developing
17:05, 11.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian on Monday met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

First, the ministers recorded that relations between the two countries are noticeably developing.

Subsequently, Nalbandian and Janelidze discussed matters that are on the bilateral agenda of Armenia and Georgia.

Also, they reflected on the measures being taken to resolve the issues of Georgian Armenians.

In addition, the FMs of Armenia and Georgia exchanged views on several urgent regional and international matters.

Furthermore, Edward Nalbandian briefed Mikheil Janelidze on the joint efforts, by Armenia and the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)Minsk Group, to settle the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
