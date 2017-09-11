News
Lawyer: Alexander Lapshin could be deported today
17:41, 11.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Blogger Alexander Lapshin could be released and deported by the end of the day, his lawyer Eduard Chernin told TASS.

“After being released, Lapshin will be deported to Israel,” the lawyer said, adding that the procedure of deportation does not suppose presence of a lawyer.

Chernin said his client feels good despite. According to previous reports, the blogger committed suicide in jail because the process of his extradition was delayed. The lawyer said he had not met with a blogger, and received information about his health from “those who had seen him”.  

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
