More Germans detained in Turkey

Two German citizens have been detained in Turkey, German foreign ministry noted.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said on Monday says the couple, who are of Turkish origin, were detained Sunday in Istanbul. As it was noted, one of the individuals remains in police custody, while the other has been barred from leaving the country, ABC News reported.
“The nightmare continues that is facing so many German citizens who wanted to do nothing but spend their vacation in Turkey,” said Schaefer. “It can hit anyone who thinks about entering Turkey. One doesn’t believe oneself to be in danger, but suddenly one is in a Turkish prison.”
Schaefer said those traveling to Turkey should be aware of the potential dangers, but said Berlin had no immediate plans to issue a formal travel warning.