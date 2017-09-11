News
Armenia President, Georgia FM discuss Karabakh peace process (PHOTOS)
18:10, 11.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday received Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze, who has arrived in Armenia on a working visit.

At the beginning of the talk, Janelidze expressed gratitude to Armenia for its considerable assistance in putting out the large forest fire that had occurred in Borjomi, Georgia.

Subsequently, the interlocutors reflected on Armenian-Georgian collaboration, and the programs aimed at the strengthening of bilateral relations.

The President underscored frequent mutual visits between the officials of the two countries.

Also, Sargsyan and Janelidze discussed Armenian-Georgian cooperation within international organizations, and development of multilateral relations.

In addition, they exchanged views on the present-day regional and international matters and challenges, and reflected on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
