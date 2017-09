Hurricane Irma hurricane, which is now a Category 1 storm, killed at least five pewople in Florida.

As ABCNews reported, 4 people died from car crashes, one was found dead in the house.

As it was noted, over 5.8 million Floridians were without power. More than 73,000 were powerless in Georgia. Millions of Floridians are under orders to evacuate, and many are desperately seeking shelter from the storm.