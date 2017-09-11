Armenia’s ruling party: Absolutely no obstacle to signing of EU-Armenia deal

YEREVAN. – There is absolutely no obstacle to the signing of a comprehensive agreement between Armenia and the EU, lawmaker from Armenia’s ruling party said.

Armen Ashotyan, chariamn of the standing committee on foreign relations, said discussions on this matter will also take place within the framework of the European Parliament.

“According to my information, the Commission on Foreign Relations of the European Parliament is preparing a new report on the Eastern Partnership, which also touches upon this new document,” Armen Ashotyan said.



Asked why the text of the future agreement is not published, the deputy noted: “I talked to our European colleagues, they also did not see this document, as certain editorial technical work is still going on, which, by the way, is not changing the contents of the document. It will be available in due time”.

Ashotyan did not agree that there is a lack of discussion on this matter.

“There can be no shortage of discussions, since since February, when the president at the presence of Donald Tusk said negotiations on the document had already been finalized, the deal has been the subject of discussion on the political agenda of Armenia. I think there is not a lack of discussion, but, on the contrary, there is an excess of discussions.”

A new comprehensive document between Armenia and the EU is expected to be signed during the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels in November.