Monday
September 11
Putin and Merkel strongly condemn actions of North Korea
19:53, 11.09.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold phone talks during which they condemned Pyongyang's refusal to recognize latest resolution of the UN Security Council, Kremlin stated on Monday.

The presidents said that the actions of North Korea contradict the principles of non-proliferation, and threaten regional peace and security.

The sides reaffirmed that the settlement of this acute crisis is possible solely by political and diplomatic means, by resuming negotiations between all involved parties. They agreed to continue the discussion of the situation at the level of the foreign ministers of the two countries.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
