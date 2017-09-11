Armenian PM and World Bank representatives discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with World Bank (WB) Vice-President for Europe and Central Asia, Cyril Muller and members of the WB delegation, the press service of the Government reported.
Congratulating the World Bank on the 25th anniversary of cooperation, the prime minister noted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. He also congratulated the newly appointed head of the World Bank’s Yerevan office Sylvie Bossoutrot. Karapetyan expressed confidence that the new head of the office will manage to continue his predecessors’ work in the best way.
Cyril Muller expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation and noted the intention of the World Bank to strengthen the relations with Armenia.
Representatives of the World Bank presented the report "Armenia of the Future", which assesses the problems and tasks, opportunities and advantages of the country. A program of cooperation between the World Bank and Armenia will be developed on the basis of this report.