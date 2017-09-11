News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Armenian PM and World Bank representatives discuss cooperation (PHOTOS)
20:27, 11.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan held a meeting with World Bank (WB) Vice-President for Europe and Central Asia, Cyril Muller and members of the WB delegation, the press service of the Government reported.

Congratulating the World Bank on the 25th anniversary of cooperation, the prime minister noted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations. He also congratulated the newly appointed head of the World Bank’s Yerevan office Sylvie Bossoutrot. Karapetyan expressed confidence that the new head of the office will manage to continue his predecessors’ work in the best way.

Cyril Muller expressed satisfaction with the level of cooperation and noted the intention of the World Bank to strengthen the relations with Armenia.

Representatives of the World Bank presented the report "Armenia of the Future", which assesses the problems and tasks, opportunities and advantages of the country. A program of cooperation between the World Bank and Armenia will be developed on the basis of this report.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news