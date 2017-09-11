Israeli foreign ministry facilitating return of Lapshin

Israeli foreign ministry welcomes Azerbaijan’s decision to pardon blogger Alexander Lapshin and is facilitating his speediest return to the Jewish state, spokesperson for the foreign ministry Emmanuel Nahshon said in a statement.
“We will be glad to see him in Israel and we are facilitating his return,” he said, adding that Israeli diplomats were providing assistance to Lapshin during his detention.
Earlier Israeli MP Ksenia Svetlova who was campaigning for release of the blogger said Lapshin is in the hospital now, RIA Novosti reported.
She said an Israeli consul had visited him in the hospital. Svetlova believes Lapshin’s return to Israel may take three of four days.