Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift restrictions on Muslim ban

Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene once again on behalf of the President's partially reinstated travel ban, Independent reported.

The Justice Department filed an emergency application to bar a 9th Circuit Court ruling that would allow refugees to enter the country if they have a formal agreement with a refugee resettlement agency. The decision would affect some 24,000 refugees who have been assigned to an agency, but have yet to be resettled in the US.

Trump's travel ban, which the Supreme Court partially reinstated in June, bars residents of six Muslim-majority countries from entering the US unless they have a "bona fide relationship" with a family member in the country.