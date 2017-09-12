Guatemala parliament commission advises to lift president’s immunity

A commission of Guatemalan legislators recommended Monday that President Jimmy Morales’ immunity from prosecution be lifted so he can face possible trial on campaign-finance accusations, reported The Associated Press.
Commission head Julio Ixcamey said the commission found evidence that unregistered money had been in campaign funds. But he also said Morales “did not have a direct participation in registering funds and contributions.”
The investigation was conducted by Guatemalan prosecutors as well as Iván Velásquez, the head of a UN anticorruption commission.
Morales sought to expel Velásquez from the country, but that order was overturned by the Constitutional Court.