News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
Guatemala parliament commission advises to lift president’s immunity
09:48, 12.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

A commission of Guatemalan legislators recommended Monday that President Jimmy Morales’ immunity from prosecution be lifted so he can face possible trial on campaign-finance accusations, reported The Associated Press.

Commission head Julio Ixcamey said the commission found evidence that unregistered money had been in campaign funds. But he also said Morales “did not have a direct participation in registering funds and contributions.”

The investigation was conducted by Guatemalan prosecutors as well as Iván Velásquez, the head of a UN anticorruption commission.

Morales sought to expel Velásquez from the country, but that order was overturned by the Constitutional Court.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news