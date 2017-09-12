News
Alexander Lapshin released from custody in Azerbaijan
10:55, 12.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Even though blogger Alexander Lapshin—who on Monday was pardoned by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev—has been released from custody, he will hardly be deported from Azerbaijan on Tuesday.

The blogger’s attorney, Eduard Chernin, told the aforesaid to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“There is an 80-percent probability that Lapshin will not be deported from Azerbaijan today,” he said. “[But] everything will be clear after midday.”

After his visits to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) in 2011 and 2012, blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan.

In June 2016, however, he paid a visit to Azerbaijan—but with a Ukrainian passport—and, subsequently, he published several articles criticizing the Azerbaijani authorities.

Afterward, Azerbaijan issued an international search for this famous blogger. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and based on this search.

On January 26 of the current year, the Minsk city court dismissed the blogger’s appeal of the Belarusian General Prosecutor’s Office decision to extradite him to Azerbaijan.

On February 7, the Supreme Court of Belarus dismissed the appeals that were filed into this case, and upheld the aforesaid decision by the General Prosecutor’s Office.

On the evening of the same day, Belarus extradited Alexander Lapshin to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.

And a court in Baku sentenced him to three years in prison.

