Armenia sanctions visa-free travel with Moldova
11:41, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday approved the visa-free travel agreement with Moldova.

The respective decision passed unanimously, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from parliament.  

Even though visa-free travel is already in operation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), there is now a practice of signing also a corresponding bilateral agreement between countries.

This agreement is standard, and it permits the citizens of the two countries to stay in one another’s’ countries for up to 90 days.

