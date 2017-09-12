Armenia sanctions visa-free travel with Moldova

YEREVAN. – The National Assembly of Armenia on Tuesday approved the visa-free travel agreement with Moldova.
The respective decision passed unanimously, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from parliament.
Even though visa-free travel is already in operation within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), there is now a practice of signing also a corresponding bilateral agreement between countries.
This agreement is standard, and it permits the citizens of the two countries to stay in one another’s’ countries for up to 90 days.