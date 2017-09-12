News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.22
EUR
574.49
RUB
8.37
Show news feed
International Science and Technology Center to continue working in Armenia
12:15, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The International Science and Technology Center (ISTC) will continue its activities in Armenia.  

The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the respective agreement, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from parliament. 

ISTC is an intergovernmental organization connecting scientists from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia with their peers and research organizations in the EU, Japan, Republic of Korea, Norway, and the United States.

It has funded dozens of scientific projects in Armenia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news