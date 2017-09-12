International Science and Technology Center to continue working in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The International Science and Technology Center (ISTC) will continue its activities in Armenia.
The National Assembly on Tuesday passed the respective agreement, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from parliament.
ISTC is an intergovernmental organization connecting scientists from Kazakhstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Georgia with their peers and research organizations in the EU, Japan, Republic of Korea, Norway, and the United States.
It has funded dozens of scientific projects in Armenia.