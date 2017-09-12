Lawyer: Lapshin’s deportation to Israel will take a couple of days

Deportation of Alexander Lapshin to Israel will take a couple of days, his lawyer Eduard Chernin told RIA Novosti.

“The deportation is impossible today. We are waiting for Lapshin’s mother to arrive in Baku. I think it will take a day or two,” he said.

Earlier Azerbaijani official said Lapshin tried to commit suicide in jail because of delay in his extradition.

Alexander Lapshin—who is a citizen of Russia, Israel, and several other countries—was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan for visiting Karabakh. On December 15, 2016, Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk, and was later extradited to Baku.

On July 20, the Baku court sentenced blogger Alexander Lapshin to three years in jail, but he was pardoned on September 11.