Russia ambassador to Armenia says it is incorrect for him to comment on his president’s words
13:59, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is ethically incorrect for a diplomat to comment on the words of his president, said Russian Ambassador to Armenia Ivan Volinkin, speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

He noted this reflecting on the remark that although Russia supplies weapons to Azerbaijan, which is at war with Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), Russian President Vladimir Putin criticizes the West for supplying arms to Ukraine.

Also, the Russian ambassador commented on the opposition Yelk (Way Out) parliamentary faction’s bill on Armenia leaving the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

“If they see that prospect, please, no one is obstructing,” Volinkin noted. “[But] to what extent Armenia needs that is another matter. I believe that the majority of Armenia’s population doesn’t agree with that prospect because they see the apparent advantages of being part of the EAEU.”

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

This text available in   Հայերեն
