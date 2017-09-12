News
Media: Terrorists tried to blow up a ferry heading to Baku
14:21, 12.09.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Society, Incidents

The terrorists intended to blow up a ferry floating to Baku, haqqin.az website reported referring to Chronicle of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen newspaper, in turn referring to its own sources, said on August 28 the special services of Turkmenistan prevented a terrorist attack in the city of Turkmenbashi.

Attackers are reportedly two brothers, citizens of Turkmenistan. They tried to carry explosives on board of the cargo-passenger ferry heading from Turkmenbashi to Baku.

The brothers had tickets to different places and planned to carry individual explosives and collect the bomb already on the ferry. The explosion was to be thundered in the Turkmen territorial waters, the newspaper notes.

Around 170 passengers and dozens of cars, including trucks of Turkish companies with their crews, were on the vessel. Sources of the publication suggest that the intelligence services were aware of the prepared terrorist attack.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
