Embassy in Colombia confirms death of Russia citizen Arsen Voskanyan

The embassy of Russia in Colombia has confirmed the information on the death of Russian citizen Arsen Voskanyan, who is of Armenian origin.

This Russian diplomatic mission informed on its Facebook page that Voskanyan apparently was killed while attempting to escape from captivity, reported TASS Russian News Agency.

Earlier it was reported that the embassy was checking reports on Voskanyan’s murder by the Columbian ELN guerrillas, who had taken him hostage.

According to the embassy’s message, however, the exact cause of his death has not been found out yet.

But this Russian diplomatic mission wants to ensure that Arsen Voskanyan’s body, which the rebels had buried, is handed over.