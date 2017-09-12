News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Armenia economist: EAEU-Turkey free-trade agreement not ruled out
16:28, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Economist Bagrat Asatryan does not rule out the conclusion of an agreement on creating a free-trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Turkey.

Former chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia noted about the aforementioned at a press conference on Tuesday, as he reflected on the chances of Turkey’s accession to the EAEU.

“The EAEU membership can be discarded, since there are political and politico-military problems for full membership; but I don’t rule out a free-trade agreement at all,” noted the economist. “First, there are no developments, there is an apparent retreat in EU-Turkey relations, whereas Turkey is a serious country, and it needs new markets. In this sense, this type of development is quite possible. The word is about a single economic market.

“Turkey is a very significant economic unit. If you remove the oil sector from Russia, Turkey has a stronger economy than Russia. So, there is Russia’s interest here.”

The Minister of the Economy of Turkey, Nihat Zeybekçi, recently stated that his country intends to conclude a customs agreement with the EAEU.

The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Ruling party: Armenia’s integration into Eurasian Union and CSTO not subject to revision
Armenia’s foreign policy priorities remain the same...
 Ruling party: Exit from EAEU not among Armenia foreign policy priorities
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan…
 Tsarukyan: Some offer to withdraw from Eurasian Union? In exchange for what?
Opposition Yelk bloc proposed an initiative on Armenia’s withdrawal from the Eurasian Union...
 Eurasian Union and Mongolia may conclude agreement on free trade area in 2018
The Russian minister said interregional and cross-border trade is one of the key areas of interaction...
 Armenia ruling party: We must continue cooperation with both EU and EAEU
At the time, the European Union partners were understanding toward the country’s decision to join the Eurasian Economic Union…
 ARF: Armenia ensured secure development by joining EAEU
On January 2, 2015, it became a full member in the Eurasian Economic Union…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news