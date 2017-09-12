Azerbaijani Security Service calls on residents of frontline settlements not to join unknown WiFi

Azerbaijani State Security Service Deputy Head Ilgar Musayev call on residents of frontline settlements to refrain from disseminating any information that may damage public security, APA reported.
As the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops is close to Azerbaijan’s settlements, the deployment of military equipment and personnel of the Azerbaijani army to this territory can, in most cases, be observed by local residents, and it turns them into an importance source of information, he noted.
He noted that some citizens share their views on the military and security measures they witness, as well as photo and video materials on social networks and through mobile phones: “Thus, they, in fact, cause the leakage of information."
"We call on residents of frontline settlements to be careful when using the Internet and mobile technologies and not to join an unknown and open WiFi.”