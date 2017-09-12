Ambassador Świtalski says EU provided substantial assistance to Armenia in human rights

YEREVAN. – Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Tuesday met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the most recent human rights-related developments in the country, the office of the Ombudsman informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Świtalski reaffirmed EU’s substantial assistance in the protection of human rights in Armenia. Also, he stressed the Human Rights Defender’s actions in the resolution of systemic problems.