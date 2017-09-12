News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
September 12
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Ambassador Świtalski says EU provided substantial assistance to Armenia in human rights
16:41, 12.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Arman Tatoyan on Tuesday met with Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia.

The interlocutors discussed the most recent human rights-related developments in the country, the office of the Ombudsman informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Ambassador Świtalski reaffirmed EU’s substantial assistance in the protection of human rights in Armenia. Also, he stressed the Human Rights Defender’s actions in the resolution of systemic problems.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s ruling party: Absolutely no obstacle to signing of EU-Armenia deal
Ashotyan did not agree that there is a lack of discussion on this matter...
 Armenia FM: Signing of Armenia-EU deal will be one of the main deliverables of Brussels summit
Nalbandian participated in the meeting of EU and Eastern Partnership foreign ministers...
 PM Karapetyan, Ambassador Świtalski discuss EU-funded projects in Armenia
They are aimed at assisting in the development of the country’s economy…
 Armenia representative on CoE decision: Satisfactory results have been recorded
Hovhannisyan commented on the CoE Committee of Ministers’ acceptance of the progress of the Armenia-Council of Europe 2015-2018 Action Plan...
 EU intends to tighten sanctions against North Korea
I would propose to ministers today to strengthen the economic pressure on North Korea…
 German FM: It is Turkey itself that is moving away from EU
Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz reiterated his line that the talks should end…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news