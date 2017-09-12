Armenia President instructs justice minister to develop law package to improve election law

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Tuesday held a working meeting with Minister of Justice Davit Harutyunyan.
The minister reported on the course of the development of legal acts stemming from the constitutional reform, and the timeline for their submission to the National Assembly, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, Harutyunyan reported on the activities toward the improvement of the anticorruption and public administration system.
The President, in turn, instructed the justice minister to analyze the proposals that are offered in the final report by the election observation mission of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (OSCE/ODIHR), and to develop a law package aimed a further improvement and upgrading of the election law of Armenia.