UK seeks deep security partnership with EU after Brexit

The UK wants to have closer defence cooperation with the European Union after Brexit, Reuters reported quoting a document that sets out a vision of “a deep security partnership” aimed at nudging talks forward.

Stating that Britain is “unconditionally committed” to maintaining European security, the government said it wanted to contribute military assets to EU operations after it leaves, and may offer to continue exchanging classified information.

Underlining that Britain has the largest defence and development budgets in Europe, officials pressed what they consider to be one of their strongest arguments - that the government can offer defence and security support to the EU.

“At a time of increased threats and international instability the UK remains unwavering in its commitment to uphold European security,” Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said in a statement.