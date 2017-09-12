Karabakh President holds consultation with parliament factions

STEPANAKERT. – On Monday and Tuesday, President Bako Sahakyan of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) held political consultations with the factions of the Artsakh National Assembly.

The country’s domestic and foreign policy was on the agenda of this talk, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Special attention was paid also to the reforms to be carried out in connection with the new Constitution.

Separately, the President underscored such meetings from the political and practical viewpoints, and considered them among the key components of constructive domestic political dialogue.