Ambassador: Armenia will be the only Eurasian Union to have an agreement with EU

YEREVAN. – Naturally, it is impossible to be in “two zones” at the same time, but this does not mean that a sovereign country cannot choose an appropriate option for itself and plan its future, French ambassador to Armenia told reporters on Tuesday.

Jean-Francois Charpentier commented on the fact that Armenia, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union, intends to sign an agreement with the EU.

“On the day when the Armenia-EU agreement is signed, and there are all prerequisites for this, Armenia will be the only country that, being a member of the Eurasian Union, will simultaneously have an agreement with the European Union. This deal will open wide perspectives,” he said.

Armenia is expected to sign a partnership agreement with EU during Eastern Partnership summit in November.