Tuesday
September 12
Delegation of Israeli Knesset honors Armenian Genocide victims
18:33, 12.09.2017
YEREVAN.- Delegation of the Israeli Knesset paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The delegation led by the Israeli Knesset Vice Speaker,  the head of Israel-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Tali Ploskov accompanied by the head of the Armenia-Israel Friendship Group Gagik Minasyan visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

The members of the delegation laid a wreath at the monument eternalizing the memory of 1915 Armenian Genocide victims and honoured the memory of one and a half million innocent victims. The guests had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left a note in the Commemoration Book.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
