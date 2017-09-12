Delegation of Israeli Knesset honors Armenian Genocide victims

YEREVAN.- Delegation of the Israeli Knesset paid tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide. The delegation led by the Israeli Knesset Vice Speaker, the head of Israel-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Tali Ploskov accompanied by the head of the Armenia-Israel Friendship Group Gagik Minasyan visited Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex.

The members of the delegation laid a wreath at the monument eternalizing the memory of 1915 Armenian Genocide victims and honoured the memory of one and a half million innocent victims. The guests had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute and left a note in the Commemoration Book.