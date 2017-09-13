News
Trump likely to visit China
00:03, 13.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to make a stop in China in November during his first official visit to Asia, Reuters reported quoting a U.S. official.

Chinese President Xi Jinping had invited Trump to visit China during their meeting in April in Palm Beach, Florida. The two leaders also met on the sidelines on the G20 summit in July.

Trump is set to attend the U.S.-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit in the Philippines in November, as well as the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam.

