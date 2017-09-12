Apple introduces new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Apple introduced its new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, made of aluminum and glass, come in silver, space gray and gold colors. They're water- and dust-resistant with upgraded displays and studio speakers. They're powered by an all-new, six-core processor, which Apple calls the A11 Bionic. They will be available in 64GB and 256GB configurations starting at $699 for the iPhone 8 and $799 for the iPhone 8 Plus. They will start shipping on September 22.

The new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays with the addition of True Tone adjust the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light for a more natural, paper-like viewing experience.

A new image processor with quicker autofocus in combination with that A11 chip should result in better photos, says Apple, which stressed the overall camera upgrades on the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both models comes with optical image stabilization, while the 12-megapixel dual cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus each have a dedicated sensor. A new menu in the Camera app offers iPhone photographers the ability to choose between various lighting effects that change a shot in real-time, rather than afterwards as with typical photo filters.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have video improvements as well.

Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus will have wireless charging as well. Users will be able to charge the device by laying it down on a specially-designed power mat on their desk, bedside table or inside their car, similar to how the Apple Watch charges.