News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Apple introduces new iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
23:00, 12.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations


Apple introduced its new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, made of aluminum and glass, come in silver, space gray and gold colors. They're water- and dust-resistant with upgraded displays and studio speakers. They're powered by an all-new, six-core processor, which Apple calls the A11 Bionic. They will be available in 64GB and 256GB configurations starting at $699 for the iPhone 8 and $799 for the iPhone 8 Plus. They will start shipping on September 22.

The new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays with the addition of True Tone adjust the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light for a more natural, paper-like viewing experience.

A new image processor with quicker autofocus in combination with that A11 chip should result in better photos, says Apple, which stressed the overall camera upgrades on the new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Both models comes with optical image stabilization, while the 12-megapixel dual cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus each have a dedicated sensor. A new menu in the Camera app offers iPhone photographers the ability to choose between various lighting effects that change a shot in real-time, rather than afterwards as with typical photo filters.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have video improvements as well. 

Apple's new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus will have wireless charging as well. Users will be able to charge the device by laying it down on a specially-designed power mat on their desk, bedside table or inside their car, similar to how the Apple Watch charges.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PicsArt launches #VuyAman contest
Make sure to submit your image before September 17...
 PM: Armenia market is underestimated by Russia companies
Karapetyan received the Russian first deputy minister of industry and trade…
 Media: iPhone 8 to be waterproof
Apple could replace fingerprint scanning with facial recognition or eye-scanning tech…
 New names for new iPhones?
Case manufacturers believe that the new names for the upcoming devices will be iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone Edition….
 Disaster risk management international exhibition kicks off in Yerevan
Conferences and discussions also will be held within the framework of ArmSecurity 2017…
 CEO of VST Enterprises: We expect to employ at least 25 IT sales specialists in Armenia
One of our key European investors is Armenian, and will be heading up operations in the location…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news