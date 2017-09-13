News
Wednesday
September 13
News
Apple reveals iPhone X (PHOTOS)
00:22, 13.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations


Apple has revealed iPhone X, a high-end smartphone with an "edge-to-edge" screen that has no physical home button.

Apple will release two versions, a 64GB version, which will start at $999, and a more expensive 256GB version for $1,149.

The iPhone X has a 5.8-inch screen squeezed into a body smaller than the current iPhone 7 Plus. It has a 2438x1125 resolution display with 458 pixels per inch and an OLED display. Apple said it had been their goal to create "an iPhone that is all display".

Apple has dropped the iPhone's famous home button, which has been present on every device since the first iPhone released in 2007. It has also removed the front facing fingerprint scanner, which has been adopted by plenty of other leading brands.

Instead the iPhone X has a nearly bezel free design with the screen covering almost the entire front of the phone. To make room for the front facing selfie camera and facial recognition, the screen has a slight "notch" that indents the top of the screen.

It has a dual-lens rear facing camera and will come in the colours silver and space grey.

The iPhone X is the first iPhone to come with wireless charging.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
