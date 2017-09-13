News
Florida Armenian community suffers no injuries in Hurricane Irma aftermath
09:59, 13.09.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The Armenian community of Florida did not suffer injuries as a result of Hurricane Irma that hit this US state, reported the Voice of America Armenian service.

“The church, thank God, is standing, with its cross,” said Father Vartan Joulfayan, priest of the St. Mary Armenian Church in Hollywood, Florida.

Just like many others, Fr. Joulfayan rode out this powerful storm at home, with his wife and child.

But devastation on the southeastern coast of Florida, where this church is located, is not as bad.

Fr. Joulfayan said he already spoke with numerous local Armenians. “Everyone, thank God, is safe,” he noted, in particular.

He added that even though the church seems to have not been damaged from Hurricane Irma, there are minor damages around it.

Local Armenians on Sunday will assemble at the St. Mary Armenian Church to celebrate the Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, and to clean up the church area with joint efforts.

This text available in   Հայերեն
