News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.26
EUR
572.62
RUB
8.27
Show news feed
Alexander Lapshin sends letter of “gratitude” to Azerbaijan president
14:02, 13.09.2017
Region:Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani media have disseminated with admiration the letter to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev by blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was pardoned by Aliyev.

But Lapshin’s story, which could have ended with suicide, was not actually linked to his visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as the Azerbaijani media portray, but rather to his rude remarks made toward Azerbaijani border guards.

It should be noted that after visiting Nagorno-Karabakh, Alexander Lapshin had also been to Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, and by making use of the various ways for writing his name.

A court in Baku had sentenced this citizen of Israel, Russia, and Ukraine to three years in prison. But on Monday, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on pardoning him.

And finding himself in freedom, Alexander Lapshin has sent a letter of “gratitude” to Aliyev.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Mother of Alexander Lapshin arrived in Baku
“They will first leave for Turkey today or tomorrow and later to Israel...
 Lawyer: Lapshin’s deportation to Israel will take a couple of days
Earlier Azerbaijani official said Lapshin tried to commit suicide in jail...
 Alexander Lapshin released from custody in Azerbaijan
The blogger and journalist was under arrest in Azerbaijan, and for visiting Karabakh…
 OSCE welcomes decision to release Lapshin and Aliyev, asking to drop all charges
OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir today welcomed the release of prominent Azerbaijani journalist…
 Armenian analyst: Israel plays important role in pardoning of blogger Alexander Lapshin
Azerbaijan justice ministry hurries to “explain” Alexander Lapshin suicide attempt
The blogger and journalist was under arrest in Azerbaijan, and for visiting Karabakh…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news