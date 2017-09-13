Alexander Lapshin sends letter of “gratitude” to Azerbaijan president

Azerbaijani media have disseminated with admiration the letter to Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev by blogger Alexander Lapshin, who was pardoned by Aliyev.

But Lapshin’s story, which could have ended with suicide, was not actually linked to his visit to Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh), as the Azerbaijani media portray, but rather to his rude remarks made toward Azerbaijani border guards.

It should be noted that after visiting Nagorno-Karabakh, Alexander Lapshin had also been to Azerbaijan’s capital city of Baku, and by making use of the various ways for writing his name.

A court in Baku had sentenced this citizen of Israel, Russia, and Ukraine to three years in prison. But on Monday, Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on pardoning him.

And finding himself in freedom, Alexander Lapshin has sent a letter of “gratitude” to Aliyev.