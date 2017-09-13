News
Armenia’s Syunik Province to have reconstructed airport
12:29, 13.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The process of constructing the building of Armenia’s Syunik Airport also has begun within the framework of resuming the activities at this airport.

Robert Hayrapetyan, adviser to the governor of Syunik Province, wrote about the aforementioned on his Facebook page. 

Also, he posted the photos of the respective building project.

In June, a test flight was conducted at Syunik Airport.

In the Soviet years, this airport, which is located in Kapan town, received small aviation flights from capital city Yerevan and some other towns of the Armenian SSR.

And during his visit to Syunik Province within the framework of the 2013 election campaign, incumbent President Serzh Sargsyan had stated the need for reconstructing this airport.

This text available in   Հայերեն
