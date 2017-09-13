News
Juncker rules out EU membership for Turkey for foreseeable future
13:23, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey would not be able to join EU in foreseeable future, European Commission head said.

It is clear that there will be no further enlargement during the mandate of this Commission and this Parliament, Jean-Claude Juncker said during in his State of the Union Address 2017.

“No candidate is ready yet. But thereafter the European Union will be greater than 27 in number. Accession candidates must give the rule of law, justice and fundamental rights utmost priority. This rules out EU membership for Turkey for the foreseeable future,” he said.

President of the European Parliament added Turkey had been taking giant strides away from the European Union for some time.

“Journalists belong in newsrooms not in prisons. They belong where freedom of expression reigns.The call I make to those in power in Turkey is this: Let our journalists go. And not just them either. Stop insulting our Member States by comparing their leaders to fascists and Nazis. Europe is a continent of mature democracies. Insults create roadblocks. Sometimes I get the feeling Turkey is intentionally placing these roadblocks so that it can blame Europe for any breakdown in accession talks.

As for us, we will always keep our hands stretched out towards the great Turkish people and those who are ready to work with us on the basis of our values.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Photos
