News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
Garo Paylan to receive ANCA award
12:40, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Garo Paylan, an Armenian member of the Turkish Parliament representing the People’s Democratic Party (HDP), will receive the Freedom Award at the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region’s Annual Gala Banquet on Sunday, October 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“Garo Paylan is a true modern-day Armenian hero who fearlessly and courageously speaks truth to power as he seeks justice for Armenians everywhere directly from the Turkish government. He is a worthy recipient of the ANCA’s most prestigious Freedom Award, and our community is eager to honor him for his ongoing bravery and to hear him speak at the ANCA-WR Grassroots Conference as well,” remarked ANCA-WR Chair Nora Hovsepian.

Past ANCA-WR Freedom Award recipients include the Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, U.S. Congressman Adam Schiff (D-CA), German Green Party Co-Leader Cem Özdemir, and the Grammy-nominated rock band System of a Down.

During the same weekend, Paylan will also speak at the ANCA-WR’s biennial Grassroots Conference, which this year will take place on October 6 and 7 at the Pasadena Convention Center. This year’s conference will, once again, bring together experts in politics, law, the arts and media who make presentations on a variety of topics ranging from legal avenues to reparations, political and legislative actions, community organizing, and advocacy through film & the arts.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news