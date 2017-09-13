News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.35
EUR
572.06
RUB
8.32
Show news feed
US official and diplomats brief Armenia business leaders how to boost exports to US
13:16, 13.09.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. – On September 13, Ed Gresser, the Assistant United States Trade Representative for Trade Policy and Economics, led a discussion with Armenian officials and business leaders on how to boost Armenia's exports to the United States. 

By utilizing the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program, Armenian companies can take advantage of preferential duty-free access to the U.S market, U.S. embassy said in a statement.

 At a conference hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce, in cooperation with the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, U.S. trade representatives discussed export opportunities with the Armenian business community. 

This is the second conference in Armenia focused on GSP, building on a 2016 discussion on the subject facilitated by GSP Director Aimee Larsen.  These GSP meetings are an outcome of the U.S. government’s commitments under the U.S.-Armenia Council on Trade and Investment.

In his remarks, U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills underscored that the goal of the U.S. delegation is to demonstrate real results for U.S.-Armenia trade relations by raising awareness in the Armenian business community about the benefits of GSP.

“We hear from many Armenian businesses leaders that they don’t know about GSP and don’t know enough about who is qualified and how it works.  The delegation is here with us today to share information on how Armenia can unlock its export potential to the United States by fully utilizing GSP,” Ambassador Mills noted.  

Established by the Trade Act of 1974, GSP is a U.S. trade program designed to promote economic growth in the developing world.  GSP provides preferential duty-free entry for up to 3,451 products from 129 designated beneficiary countries and territories, including Armenia.  As a beneficiary country, the majority of U.S. imports from Armenia entered the United States under the GSP program from 2012-2016.  Current Armenian exports to the United States through GSP are valued at $25 million.  Products range from aluminum foil (accounting for 75% of GSP imports) and precious metal jewelry to fermented beverages and cherry jam.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
US forest service team in Armenia for post-fire recovery support
The two U.S. experts are meeting with staff at the Khosrov Reserve...
 Diaspora stands with Houston Armenians (PHOTOS)
A relief fund page has opened on Facebook to collect donations to help the Armenians that suffered from Hurricane Harvey…
 Newspaper: Armenia managed to say no to the West
But will it join Russia’s new coalition in Syria?...
 George C. Marshall Center alumni discuss Armenia security challenges
Leaders from the country’s military, ministries, institutions, and agencies also were in attendance…
 Newspaper: US, Russia compete as to who is more concerned about Armenia sovereignty
But in reality, this is not about a selection of political and economic models, but of politico-military…
 U.S. State Department provides grant to project aimed at shaping future of Armenia agriculture
This year, the Department received 1,014 submissions from 125 countries and was able to fund 68 of the projects, including one from Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news